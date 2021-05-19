Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 43.6% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 43.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 82.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services stock opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

