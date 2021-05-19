Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.53 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,030 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $309.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.26 and its 200-day moving average is $352.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $198.95 and a one year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,437 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $448,085.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,741,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,359 shares of company stock worth $39,186,144. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

