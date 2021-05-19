Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of ABM Industries worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $214,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $235,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $175,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $490,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $1,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2,564.22 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

