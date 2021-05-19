Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,491,000. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,473,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 337,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 514,428 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $87.38.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

