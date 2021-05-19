Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRC opened at $110.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

