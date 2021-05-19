The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 746,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,359 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $17,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $10,454,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 48,415 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

In related news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 410,424 shares of company stock worth $10,581,648. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $715.67 million, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.