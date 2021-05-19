The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $16.87 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $16,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

