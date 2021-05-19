Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $288.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $189.13 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

