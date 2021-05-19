Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 13,909 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 124.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 354,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,370,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 395,380 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 961,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 67,289 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,511,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 123,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $141.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

