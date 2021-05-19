Analysts Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $617.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to report sales of $617.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $626.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $609.75 million. Roku posted sales of $356.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.74.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $325.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.97. Roku has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,661,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,515 shares of company stock worth $105,236,425. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

