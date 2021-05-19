4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FOUR. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of 4imprint Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

Shares of LON FOUR opened at GBX 2,640 ($34.49) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,380.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,451.53. 4imprint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89). The company has a market capitalization of £741.47 million and a PE ratio of 326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In other news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total value of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92). Also, insider Charles John Brady acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, with a total value of £24,860 ($32,479.75).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

