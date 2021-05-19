HomeServe (LON:HSV) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,368.50 ($17.88).

LON HSV opened at GBX 914.50 ($11.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,133.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,106.97. The company has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28. HomeServe has a 12 month low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

