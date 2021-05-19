IP Group (LON:IPO) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of IP Group (LON:IPO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 153 ($2.00) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on IP Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get IP Group alerts:

Shares of IPO opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.59. IP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 55.37 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 136 ($1.78).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.75%.

In other IP Group news, insider Greg Smith sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £21,420 ($27,985.37).

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.