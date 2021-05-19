Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock.

MCRO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

Shares of MCRO stock opened at GBX 488.10 ($6.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.80. Micro Focus International has a one year low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a one year high of GBX 596.20 ($7.79). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 522.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 439.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

