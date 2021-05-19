Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,761.33 ($23.01).

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,518.50 ($19.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.72. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 13.94 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,467.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,497.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

