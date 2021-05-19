Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

