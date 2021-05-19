XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

Shares of XL stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. XL Fleet has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XL. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,400,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,476,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the 4th quarter worth about $23,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the 1st quarter worth about $7,104,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,964,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,622,000 after buying an additional 712,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.