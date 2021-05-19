Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on USAS. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins downgraded Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Americas Silver has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. Americas Silver has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $223.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mark Stevens purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

