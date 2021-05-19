Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Major Drilling Group International stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.13.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.