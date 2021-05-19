Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JBGS opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

