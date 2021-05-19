Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $206,000 Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

JBT stock opened at $135.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.37. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $73.46 and a one year high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In related news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,545 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.