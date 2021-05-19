Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 89.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $243.14 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $178.00 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.46.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

