Signaturefd LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 518.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,461,000. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,955,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,494 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 35.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LI opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

