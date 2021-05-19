Signaturefd LLC Buys 181 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 362.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Hubbell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Hubbell by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hubbell by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Hubbell by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell stock opened at $189.02 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.92 and a 12 month high of $201.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.31 and its 200-day moving average is $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.