2,000 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Separately, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $77,436,000.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

