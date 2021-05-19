Signaturefd LLC Invests $58,000 in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth $782,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DMTK. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,451,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,514 shares of company stock worth $4,255,511. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

