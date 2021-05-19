The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of The First of Long Island worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 80,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 98,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

Shares of FLIC opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $555.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. Equities analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.