Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

