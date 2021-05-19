US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,057 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,589,000 after acquiring an additional 559,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $160,711,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $33,267,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.