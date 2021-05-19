Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Carvana by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after acquiring an additional 297,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,807,000 after buying an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after buying an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $586,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.28 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $86.53 and a one year high of $323.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,301 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $14,782,457.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,487 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.43, for a total value of $4,573,988.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $133,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 990,032 shares of company stock worth $271,968,243. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.