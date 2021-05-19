Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after purchasing an additional 656,698 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,040,000 after purchasing an additional 401,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

