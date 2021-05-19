Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.47 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,094,000 after buying an additional 484,536 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in H&R Block by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,829,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,337,000 after buying an additional 794,552 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,204,000 after buying an additional 3,234,810 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after buying an additional 2,326,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.