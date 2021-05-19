Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $103.36

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $103.36, but opened at $100.01. Upstart shares last traded at $102.28, with a volume of 2,178 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPST. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.13.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,922,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,361,000 after acquiring an additional 335,850 shares during the period.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

