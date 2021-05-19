FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Gap Down to $38.74

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.74, but opened at $37.30. FOX shares last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 2,991 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Barclays increased their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter valued at $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

