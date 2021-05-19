Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $46.32

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.32, but opened at $43.46. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $48.87, with a volume of 7,708 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average of $64.52.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $59,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $818,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,092 shares of company stock worth $8,194,439.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

