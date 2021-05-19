Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 36,000 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $510,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,754,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,492,016.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,183,497.84.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

ORCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

