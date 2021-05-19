Insider Selling: Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total transaction of C$35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,205,490.

Mario Szotlender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.37, for a total transaction of C$36,850.00.

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.63.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDR. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.83.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

