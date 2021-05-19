UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PATH. Mizuho started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $73.26 on Monday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $83.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82.

In other news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

