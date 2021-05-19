Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Gap Up to $145.38

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $145.38, but opened at $153.43. Chart Industries shares last traded at $151.65, with a volume of 296 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.59 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.44.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $108,942,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $47,674,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,841,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $31,936,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

