Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Gap Up to $6.40

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $6.82. Precigen shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $535,646.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,090,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,110,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $303,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,490 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,074,444 shares of company stock worth $7,496,475 over the last three months. 50.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Precigen by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

