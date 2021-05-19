Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.02

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.02 and last traded at $61.07, with a volume of 3368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.27.

Several research analysts have commented on CCEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

