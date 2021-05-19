Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.70

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.70 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 15759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFG shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,208,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.