Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) had its price target cut by TD Securities to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atlantic Power from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Power has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE:AT opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $271.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.45. Atlantic Power has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

