Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) had its price target cut by TD Securities to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Atlantic Power from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Power has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.80.
Shares of NYSE:AT opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $271.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.45. Atlantic Power has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Atlantic Power
Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.
