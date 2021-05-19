Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.19.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.38. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

