JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 197 Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

VOD opened at GBX 127.04 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.81. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The stock has a market cap of £35.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.23%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

