Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,266 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of UMH Properties worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMH opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $945.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. As a group, analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.63%.

UMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Aegis started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on UMH Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 158 shares of company stock valued at $3,004. Insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

