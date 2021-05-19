Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 247.3% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 20,847 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth $834,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

