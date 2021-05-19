Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

WERN stock opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

