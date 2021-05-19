Viii Lp Canaan Sells 12,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 7,230 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $44,319.90.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $73,080.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $80,040.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,193 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $71,860.65.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $86,040.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $85,560.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,081 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $43,296.72.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,874 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $78,619.02.

On Monday, April 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $86,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $85,320.00.

Shares of LOV opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.62. Spark Networks SE has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). On average, analysts predict that Spark Networks SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOV shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 440,301 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

