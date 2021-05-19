RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €559.22 ($657.91).

RAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €483.00 ($568.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

RAA opened at €769.00 ($904.71) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €709.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €730.15. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

